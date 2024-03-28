Watch more of our videos on Shots!



West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team continue to appeal for information following the fatal crash near Scammonden Bridge in the early hours of Saturday March 23.

The victim has been named the victim as Mr Leslie Lewis, 78, who was residing in the Doncaster area, and sustained fatal injuries in the collision between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It occurred at about 2.06am after his Vauxhall Corsa collided with another car while it was travelling west on the eastbound carriageway.

Pictures: NW/WYP

Sergeant Steve Suggitt of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET), said: "A great deal of work remains ongoing to investigate the circumstances of this collision which tragically resulted in Leslie’s death and in another driver receiving serious injuries.

"I am seeking assistance from any member of the public who may know Leslie and had contact with him on Friday, March 22, whether in person or by telephone, as it is important we build up a full picture of the circumstances of the incident."

Specialist officers have been working to piece together Mr Lewis’s journey and have established he drove his car from Doncaster to the Hull area on the Friday evening before then travelling from Hull to Manchester.

He then came back to West Yorkshire on the M62, stopping at Hartshead Moor services. Mr Lewis then resumed his journey but exited from the services onto the wrong side of the carriageway.

The male driver of the other car involved in the collision remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.