M62 Huddersfield: Police 'on scene' as motorway near Leeds closed with severe delays after serious crash
The motorway is closed in both directions, between J24 at Ainley Top Interchange (Huddersfield, Halifax A629) and J22 Rockingstone Interchange (Saddleworth, A672).
Police are currently at the scene and the stretch of the M62 "will likely" remain closed to traffic throughout the morning, National Highways said. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have also been called out to the scene following the crash, which happened at about 2.15am today (Saturday).
M62 West Yorkshire closure
Serious crash on M62
Motorists are facing severe delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire following a serious crash overnight
Fire service issues statement
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crewswere called out at about 2.15am this morning (Saturday).
M62 closed in both directions
National Highways England has said the M62 is closed in both directions near the crash site in West Yorkshire
Full fire service statement
The full statement, issued by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:
"Crews attended a serious Road Traffic Collision on the M62 between Junctions 22 to 23 Eastbound.
"Three fire engines from Rastrick, Slaithwaite and Rochdale attended, along with the Technical Rescue crews from Cleckheaton.
"The M62 remains closed both directions between Junctions 22 and 24."
'Police on scene'
National Highways said police were at the scene carrying out investigations into the crash.
When M62 will reopen
The M62 will likely "remain closed" throughout Saturday morning, National Highways said.
"West Yorkshire Police remain working on scene, and have confirmed the road will likely to remain closed through out the morning while police investigations continue," the organisation said.
It added: "Once investigations are complete, clear up works will be in operation before re-opening the road to traffic."
Westbound diversion routes in full
National Highways said:
Road users heading westbound are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs.
- Exit at Junction 24 and merge with the A629 at the end of the slip road. Proceed along this road for approximately 300m to the roundabout.
- At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto the A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the A646.
- At the junction, take the 2nd exit onto the A646 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A58.
- At the junction, turn left onto the A58 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the junction with the A672*
- At the junction, turn left onto the A672 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles.
- At the junction, turn right onto the slip road to re-join M62 at Junction 22.
Eastbound diversion routes in full
National Highways said:
Road users heading eastbound are advised to follow the hollow black circle diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the M62 at J22. At the end of the slip turn left onto the A672 (Oldham Road).
- Follow the A672 to the junction with A58.
- At the junction join the A58 (Halifax Road) and continue on this road until the junction with A6142.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A6142. Continue on this road until the junction with A58.
- At the junction go straight ahead onto A58 (Rochdale Road) and continue on this road until the junction with A646.
- At this junction turn right onto the A646. Continue on the A646 until the junction with A629.
- At this junction turn right onto the A629. Continue on the A629 to the roundabout (Ainley Top) with A643.
- At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A629.
- Follow the A629 to the junction with M62 J24.
- At the roundabout take the 2nd exit and re-join M62 eastbound at J24.
