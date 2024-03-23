Breaking

M62: Police confirm man killed in crash after reports car driving wrong way on motorway near Leeds

A man has died while another has been left with serious injuries following a two-car crash on the M62 near Leeds.
By Joseph Keith
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 10:16 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 10:25 GMT
The collision happened at about 2.06am this morning (Saturday) after reports of a Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the wrong direction on the eastbound carriageway, West Yorkshire Police said.

The vehicle was then involved in a crash with a Volkswagen Golf, near Scammonden Bridge.

The man driving the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man driving the Golf suffered injuries described as serious and was taken to hospital, the force added.

The M62 at Scammonden Bridge, West Yorkshire.

A police spokesman said: "At 2.06am, police received reports of a Vauxhall Corsa travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway.

"Officers were deployed to locate the vehicle, but it was found to have been in collision a short time later with a VW Golf close to Scammonden Bridge."

There have been severe delays on the stretch of motorway close to Huddersfield today and both carriageways remain closed between Junctions 22 and 24.

Both are expected to reopen before noon today but motorists are currently being advised to find alternative routes..

The spokesman added: The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating this collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has footage of the collision or the grey Vauxhall Corsa prior to it.

"If you can assist then please contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 0137 of 23 March."

