M62 Leeds: Live updates as serious crash shuts motorway for 'several hours'
The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed eastbound between J28 (Leeds) and J29 (Wakefield) due to a serious collision.
Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance to assist with traffic management.
Collision investigations are being carried out and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Full diversion routes are in place
Vehicles under 7.5 tonnes are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol:
- Exit the M62 at J28, proceed to the end of the slip road and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A650.
- Follow the A650 for approx. 2 miles to the roundabout with the M1 at J41 and take the 1st exit onto the M1 northbound.
- Follow the M1 north to J42 and leave the motorway and proceed to the end of the slip road to the roundabout with the M62.
- Take the 3rd exit to rejoin the M62 eastbound to continue your journey
Eastbound carriageway shut
The westbound carriageway remains open but eastbound has been completely shut for the foreseeable.
Police approached for comment
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.
Emergency services at the scene
The road was closed at around 4am this morning with police, fire and ambulance personnel all responding.
Road to remain closed
