M62 Leeds: Man killed in crash after driving wrong way up motorway near Lofthouse junction

A man has been killed following a crash on the M62 in Leeds this morning.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 9th Mar 2024, 10:09 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash, which has seen the M62 closed eastbound between J28 (Leeds) and J29 (Wakefield).

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision which happened on the eastbound carriageway close to Junction 29 (Lofthouse) at around 3:30am this morning (Saturday, March 9).

M62 eastbound in Leeds remains completely shut. Picture: Motorway Cameras
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The collision involved a white Audi A3 travelling against the flow of traffic and a Renault HGV. The male occupant of the Audi was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later.

"A road closure is in place while collision investigators establish exactly what happened."

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the Audi prior to the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the circumstances leading up to it or who may have video footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 231 of 9/3.

