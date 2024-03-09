Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M62 eastbound was shut by police at 3.30am today (Saturday March 9) as emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident between Leeds and Wakefield.

The carriageway remained closed across two junctions throughout the day as crash investigation work took place, before the closure was reduced to one junction this afternoon and fully lifted before 6.30pm.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the crash and want any witnesses to come forward. Here is everything we know so far - and what police have said.

When and where did the crash happen?

Emergency services were called to the M62 at around 3.30am today (Saturday March 9).

The accident took place on the motorway's eastbound carriageway between junction 28 for Leeds and junction 29 for Lofthouse/Wakefield, close to junction 29.

What do we know from police?

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a white Audi A3 was travelling in the wrong direction on the motorway when it smashed into a Renault HGV.

The "male occupant" of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, police said in a statement. He has not yet been named by the force.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The collision involved a white Audi A3 travelling against the flow of traffic and a Renault HGV. The male occupant of the Audi was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later.

"A road closure is in place while collision investigators establish exactly what happened."

Where was the road closure in place?

The M62 eastbound was closed between junction 28 and 29 throughout the day, as police investigated the crash. National Highways Traffic Officers were also in attendance to help with traffic management, with heavy traffic on the approach to the closure.

The closure at junction 28 was lifted at about 3pm and an 'up and over' closure was introduced at junction 29 while road resurfacing work took place - traffic was diverted onto the exit and entry slip roads.

Highways England confirmed that the closure had been fully lifted by 6.30pm.

How can I give information to the police?