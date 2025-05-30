M62 crash: Motorway shut for seven hours after eight car pile-up near Leeds - everything we know so far
Police are appealing for witnesses following the major incident on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 motorway yesterday.
Here’s everything we know so far after one man is left fighting for his life...
What happened?
Emergency services were called to a crash involving eight vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the M62.
It happened just before the Junction 23 exit slip road, en-route to Leeds, at about 5.41pm. The carriageway was shut until around 1am this morning.
Who was injured?
A motorbike rider was rushed to hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.
The 51-year-old man is said to be in a critical condition.
What has West Yorkshire Police said?
Enquiries into the collision are continuing and officers at the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it.
They are similarly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage that can assist in their investigation.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
What should I do if I have any information?
Information can be given to officers via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250302116.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.