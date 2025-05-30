A motorway was shut for seven hours near Leeds last night after an eight car pile-up.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the major incident on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 motorway yesterday.

Here’s everything we know so far after one man is left fighting for his life...

What happened?

Emergency services were called to a crash involving eight vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the M62.

It happened just before the Junction 23 exit slip road, en-route to Leeds, at about 5.41pm. The carriageway was shut until around 1am this morning.

Who was injured?

A motorbike rider was rushed to hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

The 51-year-old man is said to be in a critical condition.

What has West Yorkshire Police said?

Enquiries into the collision are continuing and officers at the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it.

They are similarly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage that can assist in their investigation.

What should I do if I have any information?

Information can be given to officers via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250302116.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.