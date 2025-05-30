M62: Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash on motorway near Leeds involving eight vehicles
The crash, on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 just before Junction 23, happened yesterday (May 29) shortly before 6pm.
West Yorkshire Police said: “A motorbike rider was taken to hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries. The 51-year-old man is said to be in a critical condition today.”
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
Enquiries into the collision, which led to the carriageway being closed until around 1am today, are continuing.
Officers at the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it, or anyone who may have footage to assist this investigation.
They should call 101, quoting reference 13250302116.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.