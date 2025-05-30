A motorcycle rider was fighting for his life after a pile-up involving eight vehicles on a busy motorway near Leeds.

The crash, on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 just before Junction 23, happened yesterday (May 29) shortly before 6pm.

West Yorkshire Police said: “A motorbike rider was taken to hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries. The 51-year-old man is said to be in a critical condition today.”

Enquiries into the collision, which led to the carriageway being closed until around 1am today, are continuing.

Officers at the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it, or anyone who may have footage to assist this investigation.

They should call 101, quoting reference 13250302116.