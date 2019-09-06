M62 motorway delays as carriageway CLOSED all weekend for bridge repairs

Have your say

Delays are expected on the M62 this weekend as part of the motorway will be CLOSED to restore a bridge.

Highways England will close the westbound carriageway between Junction 29 at Lofthouse Interchange and Junction 28 at Tingley.

This is so that essential work can be carried out on the M62 Ardsley Bridge, which runs over the East Coast Mainline Railway.

The closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday to 5am on Monday and delays are expected.

Ardsley Bridge was built around 50 years ago and carries on average 66,000 vehicles a day.

In a statement, Highways England said: "This work needs to be carried out to prevent deterioration to the concrete base of the bridge which if left could lead to unplanned major repairs in the future.

"The eastbound carriageway was repaired back in the 1990’s and shows no signs of deterioration."

On Thursday, traffic officers closed part of the M62 after another bridge cracked between two parts of the motorway.

Highways England urges drivers to plan their route before they travel this weekend and to add an extra 30 minutes to journey times.