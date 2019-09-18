M62 carriageway CLOSED after vehicle bursts into flames

Have your say

The M62 has been partially closed after a vehicle burst into flames on the eastbound carriageway.

The incident happened shortly after 9pm between Junction 22 at Windy Hill and Junction 23 at Outlane.

Highways England tweeted at 9.14 that a full closure of the Eastbound Carriageway was in place.

Pictures show heavy smoke plummeting from a vehicle and West Yorkshire Fire are attending the scene.

There is currently no signficant congestion leading up to the closure at Junction 22.

-> Watch the moment a single GOAT caused the M62 to close