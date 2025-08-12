A1M Boston Spa: Police issue statement as overturned lorry shuts motorway near Leeds - live updates
Emergency services remain at the scene of a serious collision on the southbound A1(M) near Boston Spa in which a lorry has left the carriageway.
The A1(M) remains closed southbound between J45 (Wetherby) & J44 (Tadcaster) following the serious collision.
A closure is expected to remain in place into this evening. Follow and refresh our live blog for updates...
Live updates: A1M Boston Spa crash
Full diversions in place
Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs.
- Exit the A1M at J45.
- At the roundabout, take the third exit onto the A659 and proceed to the roundabout.
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit and proceed to the junction with Thorner Road.
- At the junction, turn left onto Thorner Road and proceed along this road to the junction with Spen Common Lane.
- At the junction, turn right and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to re-join the A1M at J44.
Motorists urged to avoid area
National Highways are reporting delays of at least 40 mins on approach and approximately four miles congestion.
Police remain at the scene and the motorway is expected to remain shut for some time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
A1M remains closed southbound
The A1M remains closed southbound between J45 (Wetherby) & J44 (Tadcaster) following a serious collision.
Collision investigations being carried out and the closure is expected to be in place through the afternoon and into the evening.