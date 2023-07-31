Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express, said: “This vital work is key to the overall modernisation of the railway that will be taking place as part of the TransPennine Route Upgrade, which will help deliver a faster and more sustainable service for our customers who travel between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Passengers are being reminded to plan their journeys as track upgrades in Huddersfield are due to take place each weekend for two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to thank our customers in advance for their patience while this work take place. To keep customers on the move, there will be some changes to our services, including diversions, and we advise our anyone to check carefully before travelling. We’ll have extra staff on hand at stations to help customers who are travelling on days affected by this work.”

Here are all the important bits you need to know ahead of the track upgrade work:

Why is the railway temporarily closed?

Starting September, hundreds of engineers will be working on the multi-billion-pound scheme to replace approximately 650m of railway tracks.

The upgraded railway tracks will enable trains to travel at higher speeds and improve the overall reliability of services passing through the area for years to come, as the number of railway tracks will double from two to four.

What train lines will be affected?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temporary railway closure will affect weekend passengers travelling from Leeds, Huddersfield, Manchester, and York.

While the work is underway, passengers will be kept on the move via diversion routes and rail replacement buses.

How long will the disruption last?

The railway works are set to take place every weekend two months throughout September and October, 2023. Ahead of the track upgrade, engineers will complete railway bridge upgrades in the Huddersfield area on 6, 13, 19, 20 August 2023.