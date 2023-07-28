Passengers travelling along the rail line between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York are being reminded to plan their journeys ahead of time, as track upgrades in Huddersfield are due to take place each weekend throughout September and October.

During the two month period, hundreds of engineers working on the multi-billion-pound scheme will replace approximately 650m of railway tracks. This work will enable trains to travel at higher speeds and improve the overall reliability of services passing through the area in the future, as the number of railway tracks will increase from two to four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the railway line through Huddersfield will be temporarily closed to facilitate the upgrades, passengers will be kept on the move through a combination of diversionary routes and rail replacement buses.

Passengers are being reminded to plan their journeys as track upgrades in Huddersfield are due to take place each weekend throughout September and October.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express, said: “This vital work is key to the overall modernisation of the railway that will be taking place as part of the TransPennine Route Upgrade, which will help deliver a faster and more sustainable service for our customers who travel between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

“We’d like to thank our customers in advance for their patience while this work take place. To keep customers on the move, there will be some changes to our services, including diversions, and we advise our anyone to check carefully before travelling. We’ll have extra staff on hand at stations to help customers who are travelling on days affected by this work.”

Additionally in August, engineers will complete railway bridge upgrades in the Huddersfield area on 6, 13, 19, 20 August 2023. These upgrades will allow the number of railway lines to increase, by strengthening the bridge structures to support more weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad