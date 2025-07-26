Live

Leeds Train Station ‘currently closed’ with all services cancelled until ‘end of day’ - live updates

By Joseph Keith

Editor

Published 26th Jul 2025, 18:46 BST
Leeds Station has been closed and all trains cancelled causing travel chaos, following a “signalling system” fault.

A ‘do not travel’ warning has now been issued for the city’s main train hub and hundreds of passengers across several services have been impacted as a result of the closure.

Leeds Train Station has been closed, according to National Rail.placeholder image
National Rail, which issues updates on behalf of train operating companies, confirmed the closure and scale of disruption in a statement.

The station is one of the busiest in the UK.

“A fault with the signalling system in the Leeds area means all lines are closed,” the statement said.

“ No trains are able to run to / from / through Leeds and will be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes, revised or diverted.

Leeds station is currently closed.

“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

National Rail urged passengers not to travel if their journey started or ended in Leeds.

It added: “It is strongly advised if your journey today starts or ends at Leeds, or you need to travel through Leeds. Do not travel, unless it is necessary.

“Trains may be diverted via Doncaster. Trains will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.”

National Rail said Leeds trains could be diverted via Doncaster but that services “will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate”

Follow our live blog for the latest updates, including rail replacement services and diversions, and information about compensation for passengers.

Leeds train station closure July 2025

20:01 BST

🚨 Full list of affected routes

Trains between Leeds and Doncaster are running slower after signalling cables were stolen.placeholder image
Here is the full list of routes being impacted by the issues at Leeds Train Station, according to National Rail:

CrossCountry between Penzance / Plymouth / Bristol Temple Meads and Edinburgh, between Reading and Newcastle, and between Plymouth and Leeds / Glasgow Central

LNER between London Kings Cross and Bradford Forster Square / Skipton / Leeds / Harrogate

Northern between Blackpool North / Blackburn / Leeds and York, between Lancaster / Morecambe / Chester / Wigan Wallgate / Manchester Victoria / Bradford Interchange / Bradford Forster Square / Lincoln / Skipton / Ilkley / Castleford / Knottingley / Halifax / Hull / Goole / Doncaster / Sheffield and Leeds, between Leeds and Harrogate / Knaresborough / York / Ribblehead / Carlisle, and between Halifax / Bradford Interchange and Hull

TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street and Newcastle / Edinburgh, between Hull / Scarborough and Leeds, and between Manchester Victoria and Leeds / York / Scarborough / Saltburn / Redcar Central

19:59 BST

💰 Am I entitled to compensation?

For those wondering about compensation, National Rail has pulled together the following information.

“You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today,” the organisation said on its website.

“Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”

Here is National Rail’s website page with advice about compensation: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/help-and-assistance/compensation-and-refunds

Note: You will need to request compensation directly from your train company.

19:56 BST

⚠️ Passenger advice: TransPennine Express

A TransPennine Express train.placeholder image
Here’s what operator TransPennine Express has advised passengers:

It is strongly advised if your journey today starts or ends at Leeds, or you need to travel through Leeds. Do not travel, unless it is necessary.

TransPennine Express are strongly advising customers Not to Travel north of Manchester, trains are running, but there is major disruption on services that travel through Leeds, you will be heavily delayed and / or experience severe overcrowding and no additional replacement transport will provided due to reduced availability.

Tickets for travel today, Saturday 26 July will be valid for use tomorrow, Sunday 27 July.

You may use your ticket, at no extra cost on the following services:

CrossCountry services between Leeds and Newcastle

LNER services between Leeds and Newcastle

Northern services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds / Leeds and York / Redcar Central and Eaglescliffe

Please note that other train operators may also be experiencing disruption today.

Please allow extra time for your journey and check before you travel.

Due to reduced availability, limited rail replacement transport has been requested to run from:

Leeds towards Hull at 17:10 and 18:10, calling at Selby and Brough

Hull towards Leeds at 17:10 and 18:10, calling at Brough and Selby

Leeds towards Brighouse at 17:15 and 18:15

Brighouse towards Leeds at 17:10

Leeds towards York at 17:15

York towards Leeds at 17:15

Please be advised that journey times may be extended by 90 minutes whilst travelling by rail replacement transport.

19:55 BST

⚠️ Passenger advice: LNER

An LNER trainplaceholder image
Here’s what operator LNER has advised passengers:

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Leeds and Doncaster, and is being arranged to run between Bradford Forster Square, Harrogate, York and Leeds.

Due to the severity of today's disruption and the number of cancellations across LNER's route, they're advising customers for Bradford Forster Square, Harrogate, Wakefield Westgate and Leeds NOT to travel.

Tickets for travel at these stations today, Saturday 26 July will be valid for use tomorrow, Sunday 27 July.

You may use your tickets, at no extra cost on the following services:

Northern between Leeds and Doncaster, Harrogate, Bradford Forster Square - Please note, Northern is also affected by this disruption

TransPennine Express between Doncaster, Leeds and York - Please note, TransPennine Express is also affected by this disruption

CrossCountry between Doncaster, Leeds and York - Please note, CrossCountry is also affected by this disruption

You can see the alternative route map for more details.

19:53 BST

⚠️ Passenger advice: Northern trains

A Northern train.placeholder image
Here’s what operator Northern has advised passengers:

Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL.

Ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.

You can use your ticket on CrossCountry, LNER and TransPennine Express services on any available route at no extra cost.

Please note, these train operators are also affected by the disruption at Leeds.

19:52 BSTUpdated 19:52 BST

⚠️ Passenger advice: CrossCountry

A CrossCountry trainplaceholder image
Here’s what operator CrossCountry has advised passengers:

It is strongly advised if your journey today starts or ends at Leeds, or you need to travel through Leeds. Do not travel, unless it is necessary.

Trains may be diverted via Doncaster. Trains will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.

Your ticket can be used, at no extra cost on the following services:

The two CrossCountry services operating before and after your cancelled service

LNER services via any reasonable route

Northern services via any reasonable route

TransPennine Express services on any route via Doncaster

Road transport has been requested to operate between Doncaster and Leeds / Leeds and York and depending on availability, extended to Wakefield Westgate.

If you decide to travel from a different station due to this disruption and need to return to that station later, you will also be able to use your existing ticket to do this at no extra cost.

Unfortunately, any seat reservations will not be carried over to another train, but coach B, H and L are unreserved coaches on CrossCountry services (where available) so please head to them.

19:48 BST

📱 Live departure boards

A reminder that you can see the live arrivals and departures from Leeds Train Station via National Rail’s updated feed, here.

Leeds Train Stationplaceholder image
19:45 BST

🗣 Network Rail statement

Leeds Train Stationplaceholder image
Network Rail, the non-departmental public body of the Government’s Department for Transport that runs Leeds Train Station, has issued a statement.

“Due to a signalling fault in the Leeds area this afternoon, there is currently major disruption to trains running to/from/through Leeds,” the Network Rail statement said.”

“Signalling is now fully restored and all routes are reopened, however there will continue to be significant delays until the end of today.

“Train travel is significantly affected on the following routes:

“South Kirby to Church Fenton

“Leeds and Knottingley

“Leeds and Ilkley

“Leeds and Bradford

“Leeds and Skipton

“Leeds and Huddersfield

“Leeds and Selby

“ Any routes through Leeds are currently closed.

“Travel to Doncaster, Hull Newcastle and York remain unaffected.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this is causing, we strongly urge passengers to check their journeys before travelling at www.nationalrail.co.uk.”

19:41 BSTUpdated 19:42 BST

♻ Where are trains being diverted?

Doncaster Train Station.placeholder image
National Rail said Leeds services could be diverted via Doncaster.

It said: “Trains may be diverted via Doncaster. Trains will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.

“Your ticket can be used, at no extra cost on the following services:

“The two CrossCountry services operating before and after your cancelled service

“LNER services via any reasonable route

“Northern services via any reasonable route

“TransPennine Express services on any route via Doncaster”

19:29 BST

❌ Delayed, cancelled, cancelled, cancelled

Here is what National Rail’s live departure board for Leeds Train Station looks like, as of 7.25pm:

National Rail's live departure board for Leeds Train Station, as of 7.25pm on July 26.placeholder image
19:27 BSTUpdated 19:27 BST

⚡ LNER's latest

This is the latest update issued by London North Eastern Railway (LNER ), which operates hugely popular services from the city to the capital:

19:24 BST

❌ 'All lines blocked'

TransPennine Express’ official customer service account has just posted this on X (formerly Twitter):

19:23 BSTUpdated 19:25 BST

🚅 'Train was full'

The source said they were trapped on a packed North Yorkshire-bound train, via Leeds, during the peak of the confusion earlier today and praised staff for their efforts.

“Train was full,” they told the YEP.

“One lad was really worried about getting to his shift. But the others stayed pretty calm. That had a lot to do with the young woman conductor who went out of her way to talk to everyone.”

18:58 BST

Commuters tell of chaos and confusion

One commuter, who was travelling on the Carlisle line via Leeds, told the YEP of chaos and confusion on board their train as staff were bewildered.

They said: “We were stuck for ages with broken aircon on the Carlisle train.

“At first even the train crew had no idea what was happening. But once they knew it was a major failure, they were great at keeping us informed until we got moving again.”

18:46 BST

Full National Rail statement

The primary train operators serving Leeds station are Northern, LNER, CrossCountry, and TransPennine Express.placeholder image
Here is National Rail’s official statement in full:

“A fault with the signalling system in the Leeds area means all lines are closed,” the statement said.

“ No trains are able to run to / from / through Leeds and will be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes, revised or diverted.

“Leeds station is currently closed.

“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

18:45 BSTUpdated 19:25 BST

🚅❌ Leeds Station closed

National Rail has confirmed that Leeds train station is currently closed in a statement on its website.

It said: ““Leeds station is currently closed.

“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

