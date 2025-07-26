Leeds Train Station ‘currently closed’ with all services cancelled until ‘end of day’ - live updates
A ‘do not travel’ warning has now been issued for the city’s main train hub and hundreds of passengers across several services have been impacted as a result of the closure.
National Rail, which issues updates on behalf of train operating companies, confirmed the closure and scale of disruption in a statement.
The station is one of the busiest in the UK.
“A fault with the signalling system in the Leeds area means all lines are closed,” the statement said.
“ No trains are able to run to / from / through Leeds and will be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes, revised or diverted.
“Leeds station is currently closed.
“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
National Rail urged passengers not to travel if their journey started or ended in Leeds.
It added: “It is strongly advised if your journey today starts or ends at Leeds, or you need to travel through Leeds. Do not travel, unless it is necessary.
“Trains may be diverted via Doncaster. Trains will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.”
Follow our live blog for the latest updates, including rail replacement services and diversions, and information about compensation for passengers.
Leeds train station closure July 2025
🚨 Full list of affected routes
Here is the full list of routes being impacted by the issues at Leeds Train Station, according to National Rail:
CrossCountry between Penzance / Plymouth / Bristol Temple Meads and Edinburgh, between Reading and Newcastle, and between Plymouth and Leeds / Glasgow Central
LNER between London Kings Cross and Bradford Forster Square / Skipton / Leeds / Harrogate
Northern between Blackpool North / Blackburn / Leeds and York, between Lancaster / Morecambe / Chester / Wigan Wallgate / Manchester Victoria / Bradford Interchange / Bradford Forster Square / Lincoln / Skipton / Ilkley / Castleford / Knottingley / Halifax / Hull / Goole / Doncaster / Sheffield and Leeds, between Leeds and Harrogate / Knaresborough / York / Ribblehead / Carlisle, and between Halifax / Bradford Interchange and Hull
TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street and Newcastle / Edinburgh, between Hull / Scarborough and Leeds, and between Manchester Victoria and Leeds / York / Scarborough / Saltburn / Redcar Central
💰 Am I entitled to compensation?
For those wondering about compensation, National Rail has pulled together the following information.
“You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today,” the organisation said on its website.
“Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”
Here is National Rail’s website page with advice about compensation: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/help-and-assistance/compensation-and-refunds
Note: You will need to request compensation directly from your train company.
⚠️ Passenger advice: TransPennine Express
Here’s what operator TransPennine Express has advised passengers:
It is strongly advised if your journey today starts or ends at Leeds, or you need to travel through Leeds. Do not travel, unless it is necessary.
TransPennine Express are strongly advising customers Not to Travel north of Manchester, trains are running, but there is major disruption on services that travel through Leeds, you will be heavily delayed and / or experience severe overcrowding and no additional replacement transport will provided due to reduced availability.
Tickets for travel today, Saturday 26 July will be valid for use tomorrow, Sunday 27 July.
You may use your ticket, at no extra cost on the following services:
CrossCountry services between Leeds and Newcastle
LNER services between Leeds and Newcastle
Northern services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds / Leeds and York / Redcar Central and Eaglescliffe
Please note that other train operators may also be experiencing disruption today.
Please allow extra time for your journey and check before you travel.
Due to reduced availability, limited rail replacement transport has been requested to run from:
Leeds towards Hull at 17:10 and 18:10, calling at Selby and Brough
Hull towards Leeds at 17:10 and 18:10, calling at Brough and Selby
Leeds towards Brighouse at 17:15 and 18:15
Brighouse towards Leeds at 17:10
Leeds towards York at 17:15
York towards Leeds at 17:15
Please be advised that journey times may be extended by 90 minutes whilst travelling by rail replacement transport.
⚠️ Passenger advice: LNER
Here’s what operator LNER has advised passengers:
Rail replacement buses are in operation between Leeds and Doncaster, and is being arranged to run between Bradford Forster Square, Harrogate, York and Leeds.
Due to the severity of today's disruption and the number of cancellations across LNER's route, they're advising customers for Bradford Forster Square, Harrogate, Wakefield Westgate and Leeds NOT to travel.
Tickets for travel at these stations today, Saturday 26 July will be valid for use tomorrow, Sunday 27 July.
You may use your tickets, at no extra cost on the following services:
Northern between Leeds and Doncaster, Harrogate, Bradford Forster Square - Please note, Northern is also affected by this disruption
TransPennine Express between Doncaster, Leeds and York - Please note, TransPennine Express is also affected by this disruption
CrossCountry between Doncaster, Leeds and York - Please note, CrossCountry is also affected by this disruption
You can see the alternative route map for more details.
⚠️ Passenger advice: Northern trains
Here’s what operator Northern has advised passengers:
Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL.
Ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.
You can use your ticket on CrossCountry, LNER and TransPennine Express services on any available route at no extra cost.
Please note, these train operators are also affected by the disruption at Leeds.
⚠️ Passenger advice: CrossCountry
Here’s what operator CrossCountry has advised passengers:
It is strongly advised if your journey today starts or ends at Leeds, or you need to travel through Leeds. Do not travel, unless it is necessary.
Trains may be diverted via Doncaster. Trains will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.
Your ticket can be used, at no extra cost on the following services:
The two CrossCountry services operating before and after your cancelled service
LNER services via any reasonable route
Northern services via any reasonable route
TransPennine Express services on any route via Doncaster
Road transport has been requested to operate between Doncaster and Leeds / Leeds and York and depending on availability, extended to Wakefield Westgate.
If you decide to travel from a different station due to this disruption and need to return to that station later, you will also be able to use your existing ticket to do this at no extra cost.
Unfortunately, any seat reservations will not be carried over to another train, but coach B, H and L are unreserved coaches on CrossCountry services (where available) so please head to them.
📱 Live departure boards
A reminder that you can see the live arrivals and departures from Leeds Train Station via National Rail’s updated feed, here.
🗣 Network Rail statement
Network Rail, the non-departmental public body of the Government’s Department for Transport that runs Leeds Train Station, has issued a statement.
“Due to a signalling fault in the Leeds area this afternoon, there is currently major disruption to trains running to/from/through Leeds,” the Network Rail statement said.”
“Signalling is now fully restored and all routes are reopened, however there will continue to be significant delays until the end of today.
“Train travel is significantly affected on the following routes:
“South Kirby to Church Fenton
“Leeds and Knottingley
“Leeds and Ilkley
“Leeds and Bradford
“Leeds and Skipton
“Leeds and Huddersfield
“Leeds and Selby
“ Any routes through Leeds are currently closed.
“Travel to Doncaster, Hull Newcastle and York remain unaffected.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience this is causing, we strongly urge passengers to check their journeys before travelling at www.nationalrail.co.uk.”
♻ Where are trains being diverted?
National Rail said Leeds services could be diverted via Doncaster.
It said: “Trains may be diverted via Doncaster. Trains will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.
“Your ticket can be used, at no extra cost on the following services:
“The two CrossCountry services operating before and after your cancelled service
“LNER services via any reasonable route
“Northern services via any reasonable route
“TransPennine Express services on any route via Doncaster”
❌ Delayed, cancelled, cancelled, cancelled
Here is what National Rail’s live departure board for Leeds Train Station looks like, as of 7.25pm:
⚡ LNER's latest
This is the latest update issued by London North Eastern Railway (LNER ), which operates hugely popular services from the city to the capital:
❌ 'All lines blocked'
TransPennine Express’ official customer service account has just posted this on X (formerly Twitter):
🚅 'Train was full'
The source said they were trapped on a packed North Yorkshire-bound train, via Leeds, during the peak of the confusion earlier today and praised staff for their efforts.
“Train was full,” they told the YEP.
“One lad was really worried about getting to his shift. But the others stayed pretty calm. That had a lot to do with the young woman conductor who went out of her way to talk to everyone.”
Commuters tell of chaos and confusion
One commuter, who was travelling on the Carlisle line via Leeds, told the YEP of chaos and confusion on board their train as staff were bewildered.
They said: “We were stuck for ages with broken aircon on the Carlisle train.
“At first even the train crew had no idea what was happening. But once they knew it was a major failure, they were great at keeping us informed until we got moving again.”
Full National Rail statement
Here is National Rail’s official statement in full:
“A fault with the signalling system in the Leeds area means all lines are closed,” the statement said.
“ No trains are able to run to / from / through Leeds and will be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes, revised or diverted.
“Leeds station is currently closed.
“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
🚅❌ Leeds Station closed
National Rail has confirmed that Leeds train station is currently closed in a statement on its website.
