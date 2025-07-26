Leeds Station has been closed and all trains cancelled causing travel chaos, following a “signalling system” fault.

A ‘do not travel’ warning has now been issued for the city’s main train hub and hundreds of passengers across several services have been impacted as a result of the closure.

Leeds Train Station has been closed, according to National Rail. | James Hardisty

National Rail, which issues updates on behalf of train operating companies, confirmed the closure and scale of disruption in a statement.

The station is one of the busiest in the UK.

“A fault with the signalling system in the Leeds area means all lines are closed,” the statement said.

“ No trains are able to run to / from / through Leeds and will be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes, revised or diverted.

“Leeds station is currently closed.

“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

National Rail urged passengers not to travel if their journey started or ended in Leeds.

It added: “It is strongly advised if your journey today starts or ends at Leeds, or you need to travel through Leeds. Do not travel, unless it is necessary.

“Trains may be diverted via Doncaster. Trains will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.”

National Rail said Leeds trains could be diverted via Doncaster but that services “will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate”