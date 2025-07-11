Leeds railway station is set to welcome its first Greggs bakery, as plans have been submitted to the council for approval.

The popular high street chain has filed a planning application for a unit located on the southwest side of the station concourse, next to Leon. This marks the first time in recent history that the Newcastle-based bakery will operate within the station.

In the application, Jackie Fold of JMS Planning & Development, representing Greggs, states that the unit already has an approved retail use, allowing the chain to proceed with its plans. The proposed alterations will only involve new signage and internal renovations.

The application outlines that the internal works proposed for Unit 5 and its integration with the listed building are detailed in the submitted drawings. It also notes that there is no historic core to this unit due to its modern design.

However, careful consideration has been given to the interior fit-out to ensure that the finishes are in line with the character of both the unit and the surrounding buildings.

It adds: "The proposed advertisement and internal works are entirely sympathetic to the Grade II listed building and its location within the conservation area.

"Therefore, given the character of the shopfront and adjacent units, and the respectful approach to the listed building, we respectfully request that Listed Building consent is forthcoming as detailed on the submitted drawings."

Leeds City Council’s planning committee is expected to approve or refuse the bakery’s plans by Monday, August 25. You can have your say on the proposal on the authority’s planning portal found here .