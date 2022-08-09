The mural by Ralph Replete, which depicts a tall, yellow-beaked heron on the side of a farmhouse near Meanwood Beck, is intended to be a beacon of hope for both the farm and its visitors.

It was chosen because herons are traditionally a sign of patience and good luck, but are also a regular sighting on the farm in Leeds.

Street artist Ralph Replete puts the finishing touches to the Heron mural at Meanwood Valley Urban Farm. Picture: Simon Dewhurst.

Meanwood Valley Urban Farm turned 40 in 2020 but because of the pandemic and resulting nationwide lockdown, the charity-run organisation was unable to celebrate with the public and almost faced closure due to an unprecedented loss of income.

Its chief executive, Adam Ogilvie, hopes the mural will stimulate creative expression amongst visitors of the farm.

He said: "The mural reflects how far the farm has come over the last 40 years and offers us a moment to pause and look to the big plans we have for its future.

"Our ambition is to expand the work we do to educate and inform people about conservation and climate change over the coming years."

The finished mural, which was funded by Rushbond PLC. Picture: Georgina Maud

Leeds-based property investor Rushbond PLC, a champion of the farm for several years, funded the artwork in time for it to be enjoyed by visitors during the summer holidays.

Rushbond has worked with Ralph before on the Washing Marine mural found at Brewery Wharf in the city centre.

Georgina Maud, arts and creative lead at Rushbond, said: "The mural is a wonderful way to celebrate the farm’s 40th anniversary whilst invoking a sense of hope and optimism about its future. Ralph’s created something really beautiful which we all hope will be enjoyed by everyone."

The farm first opened as a charity in 1980 with just a £5,000 donation from Leeds City Council and the help of volunteers with the ambition of bringing a ‘taste of the country’ within the city boundaries.

Over the years, it has grown into a 26-acre site with extensive barns and grounds for an eco-friendly EpiCentre and has cemented its position as a major resource for community and environmental work.