Holidaymakers in Leeds will soon have the opportunity to travel to one of Mexico's top destinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aer Lingus, the Irish flag carrier, announced today that it will launch its first flights to Cancun directly from Dublin, with seamless connections available from nine UK airports, including Leeds Bradford.

The flights will operate from January 6 to April 29 next year, allowing sun-seekers to enjoy the balmy weather, golden beaches, and crystal-clear waters of the "Mexican Caribbean”, a long-time favourite destination amongst holidaymakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holidaymakers in Leeds will soon be able to enjoy Cancun with flights via Dublin. | Aer Lingus

In addition to its beautiful beaches, Cancun is home to some of Mexico's most iconic cultural sites, such as the breathtaking Mayan ruins of El Rey, Ichkabal, Coba, Kohunlich, El Meco, Chichén Itzá, and Tulum, which provide fascinating insights into Mexico's rich heritage.

Lynne Embleton, Chief Executive Officer of Aer Lingus, stated: “Our new route to Cancun introduces an exciting destination to our network and expands Aer Lingus’ winter sun offerings.

"Our research shows a strong demand among customers for new travel experiences, particularly seasonal destinations outside of the peak summer period. Mexico, with its tropical climate, meets the increasing consumer desire for winter sun while also providing a rich blend of history, culture, and cuisine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mara Lezama Espinosa, the Governor of Quintana Roo, expressed excitement over the first direct flight from Dublin to Cancun by Aer Lingus, adding: “Quintana Roo, the Mexican Caribbean, welcomes and celebrates this new route. We will collaborate with Aer Lingus to ensure its success!”

Aer Lingus' new route from Dublin to Cancun connects passengers flying from Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool, London Heathrow, Manchester, and Southampton airports.