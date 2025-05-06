Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aer Lingus has launched a new direct route to the US with direct flights to and from Leeds.

The Irish flag carrier's inaugural direct flight from Dublin to Indianapolis took off on May 3, establishing the only direct service from Europe to the American city.

Operating four flights per week, this new service will provide seamless connections through Dublin Airport to 10 UK airports, including Leeds Bradford Airport.

Aer Lingus is offering direct flights to Indianapolis with connections through Leeds. | Aer Lingus

Indianapolis, the capital and most populous city in the state of Indiana, is a popular destination for sports enthusiasts and is known for hosting the Indianapolis 500 race, as well as famed venues like Victory Field, Lucas Oil Stadium, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the NCAA Hall of Champions.

The timing of the inaugural flight coincides with the 109th edition of the Indy 500, set to take place on May 25, and is expected to attract nearly 300,000 fans to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Lynne Embleton, Chief Executive Officer of Aer Lingus, stated, “At Aer Lingus, our mission is to strengthen connectivity between North America and Europe. This new direct flight between Indianapolis and Dublin marks a significant milestone for our airline, bringing our total number of transatlantic routes to 24.

"Indianapolis is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States and a vibrant hub for business, sports, and culture. With this new service, Aer Lingus will offer the only direct flight connecting Indianapolis to Europe, fostering stronger business, cultural, and sporting ties across the Atlantic.”

Mario Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, added: “This inaugural flight is more than just a new route - it’s a bridge between communities, cultures, and commerce. It represents a global connection that fuels economic growth, enriches cultural exchanges, and elevates Indianapolis’s presence on the world stage.

“We’re proud to partner with Aer Lingus to make this transatlantic gateway a reality for Central Indiana.”

The annual Indy 500 race takes place in May. | Getty Images

David Adams, Secretary of Commerce for the State of Indiana, remarked: “This new connection between our capital city and Ireland opens up new opportunities for Indiana businesses and residents, creating countless possibilities for our economy, tourism industry, and communities.

“May - a month that attracts race enthusiasts from around the globe for one of the most iconic sporting events - is the perfect time to celebrate this new flight and showcase Indiana’s incredible culture and vibrant future.”

Known as the "Crossroads of America," Indiana also offers a wide range of state parks for nature lovers to explore, as well as the largest children’s museum in the world.

Leonard Hoops, President and CEO of Visit Indy, said: “Indy’s new non-stop flights on Aer Lingus to and from Dublin are a significant win for our city and state. This transatlantic route will make it easier than ever for travellers from Ireland and across Europe to visit our capital city, and for our residents to explore new destinations.

“From the grandeur of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway - a must-visit for race fans worldwide - to the exploration of White River State Park, America’s largest urban state park, visitors have so much to discover in Indy.”