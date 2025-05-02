Leeds Bradford Airport calls on local community to help shape history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) is inviting the local community to take part in a once in a generation project and contribute to the creation of a celebratory Time Capsule, marking the development of its new £100 million terminal expansion.

The development represents LBA’s position as a gateway from Yorkshire to beyond. The new terminal will complement the existing facilities to provide a seamless and enhanced experience for passengers. The first phase of the regeneration project is scheduled for completion in summer 2025 when guests will be welcomed into the newly extended terminal.

To mark the momentous occasion, LBA will be burying a time capsule. Set to be buried on the airport grounds ahead of the terminal’s completion, it will be filled with meaningful memorabilia that signifies what life and travel in Yorkshire look like today, and will remain sealed until 2075!

In partnership with local schools, sporting partners, media, and aviation organisations, LBA is calling on residents across the region to contribute items that reflect air travel and the local community in 2025. The airport will then select standout submissions across different categories, ensuring the capsule is a true reflection of the region’s creativity and identity.

To get involved, simply head to www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk/timecapsule, where you can submit suggestions for the time capsule. All you need to do is provide a description and/or image of your item as well as a reason why this should be included in the capsule. The deadline for submissions is 22nd May 2025 and winners will be contacted to arrange collection of their items. Those selected for inclusion will be invited to the burial ceremony taking place at the airport this summer.

John Cunliffe, Commercial Director at LBA commented: “We’re delighted to launch our very own time capsule as a unique way to celebrate this major milestone for Leeds Bradford Airport and the wider community. 2025 is a historic year for the airport, so we’re excited to see the ideas that the community come up with to capture the spirit of Yorkshire in 2025. Additionally, we’re excited to welcome passengers to our upgraded facilities this summer.”

The time capsule initiative comes as LBA continues to work on a transformative £100m terminal expansion, which will significantly enhance the passenger experience, including an 83% increasing in seating capacity and new lounges. Phase two of the project will see a full refurbishment of the existing terminal building.

To get involved in the Time Capsule initiative, please visit www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk/timecapsule