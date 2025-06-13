A town council in Leeds has launched an appeal to improve bus services.

Otley Town Council are asking residents and visitors for their thoughts on local bus services following recent changes introduced by First Bus.

While over 700 responses have already been received, the council is appealing for current and former users, including commuters, visitors, disabled people, late-night travellers, and students, to respond to the survey.

Otley Town Council are asking residents and visitors for their thoughts on local bus services. | James Hardisty

Coun Paul Carter, Mayor of Otley said: “The response to the survey has been fantastic so far but we’d like to get the views of the widest range of people possible, as the results of the survey will help shape the bus services into and out of Otley for years to come.”

Responses to the survey are completely confidential and anonymised for inclusion in a report that will be used to lobby West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), First Bus and others to improve bus services to and from the town.

The survey is being conducted on the council’s behalf by People and Places Insight. It takes just five minutes to complete and there is an option to be included in a prize draw for a £50 voucher. The last date to complete the survey is June 23.