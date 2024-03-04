Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roundhay Road, Oakwood will be closed due to resurfacing works from Wednesday, March 6 to Friday, March 22, 7pm to midnight each night Monday to Friday. Services 12, 13, 13A, X98 and X99 will all face diversions from their regular routes.

Stonegate Road/King Lane, Moortown will also be closed due to resurfacing works until Friday, March 15, 9.30am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday only. Services 7, 7A and 39(First) will divert.

A host of roads are set to be shut across Leeds this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates closed due to roadworks from 6pm Sunday, March 3 to 6am Monday, March 4. Services 11A, 40, 56 and 64 will divert.

Park Row, Leeds city centre will also remain shut due to building works on Monday 4 and Tuesday, March 5 from 11.30pm-5am. Service N1 will divert via Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, Headrow and Albion Street.

Elsewhere the Elland Road and M621 junction 2 will remain closed for resurfacing works to Saturday, March 23, from 8pm to 6am each night.