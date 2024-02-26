Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Park Row, Leeds city centre will be closed due to building works on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 February from 11.30pm-5am. Service N1 will divert via Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, Headrow and Albion Street.

In Harehills, Roundhay Road will be closed due to resurfacing works from Wednesday, February 21 to Tuesday, March 5, 7pm-11.59pm each night. services 12, 13, 13A, X98 and X99 will divert.

A host of fresh road closures are set to be implemented across Leeds this week. Picture: Steve Riding

Weetwood Lane, Headingley will also be closed due to roadworks from today (Monday, February 26) to Friday, March 8. Service 28 will divert via Otley Road, Hollin Road and Weetwood Lane.

The Elland Road and M621 junction 2 will remain closed for resurfacing works to Saturday, March 23, from 8pm to 6am each night.

Meanwhile Morris Lane, Kirkstall and Newmarket Lane, Methley will remain closed due to resurfacing works until March 28 and March 4 respectively.