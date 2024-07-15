Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A host of key bus routes across Leeds are set to shut this week.

Elland Road, Beeston will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, July 15 to Wednesday, July 24, 8.30pm - 6am each night.

Services 51 and 52 will remain on the M621 to junction 1 and will then divert via the Ring Road Cottingley to resume a normal route at Churwell Hill. Service 55C will divert via M621.

A host of key bus routes across Leeds are set to shut this week. | James Hardisty

Winrose Drive, Belle Isle will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, July 15 to Tuesday, July 23, 9.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday only.

Service 47 will divert via Town Street & Belle Isle Road in both directions.

Upper Town Street, Bramley will be closed due to Yorkshire Water works on Wednesday, July 17 from 7pm - 11pm..

Services 16, 16A, 49 and 91 will divert as follows:

Towards Bramley diverting via Broad Lane & Waterloo Lane.

Towards Globe diverting via Town Street, Bell Lane & Broad Lane.

Bus services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to face possible delays travelling through the Armley Gyratory this week.

Lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58 route, lasting up to six months will allow for construction works to safely take place.

In a welcome boost to city services Bridge Street in Morley and Leeds Road in Collingham have both reopened to traffic.