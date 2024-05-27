Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Kirkstall Road and Pontefract Road shut
Kirkstall Road, Burley will be closed due to resurfacing works on Monday, May 27 from 7.30am to 5pm.
Service 14 towards Pudsey will be diverting via Armley Gyratory and Armley Road to resume normal route at Branch Road. 14 towards Leeds resuming normal route.
33, 34, 60 and A1 services will be running a normal route to Wellington Street then diverting via West Street Slip Road to Park Lane, Burley Road and Willow Road to resume normal route at Kirkstall Road at the Viaduct.
Butt Lane, Farnley will also be closed due to resurfacing works from Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, June 7, 8am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday only. Service 15 diverting via Ring Road and Tong Road to resume route on Butt Lane.
Domestic Road, Holbeck will also be closed due to surface dressing works on Wednesday, May 29 from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Service 86 towards Bramley diverting via Whitehall Road.
Meanwhile, Pontefract Road, Stourton will be closed for District Heating works from Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31, 9pm to 5am each night.
Services 141 and 168 will be diverting via A639 Wakefield Road and resuming route at Junction 44 on Pontefract Road in both directions.
In a welcome boost to city centre services, Call Lane and Park Row have both reopened following short closures.
