Parts of the bus station were cordoned off after officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 6.49am yesterday (Thursday) morning.

The injured man, who is aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital with a number of stab wounds that were reported to not be life-threatening.

Here’s everything we know so far:

The entrance on York Street and part of the foyer area of Leeds Bus Station were cordoned off by police. Photo: National World

What happened?

Police were called at 6.49am to a report that a man had been stabbed at Leeds Bus Station.

The New York Street entrance to the bus station and a small part of the foyer – including the travel centre and Costa Coffee – were closed by police while investigations were carried out by CSI teams. The bus station remained open and no buses were affected.

It was confirmed that the incident happened in the men's toilets. Photo: National World

Where did the incident happen?

It was confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that the incident happened inside the men’s toilet at the bus station.

What did police say?

Detective Sergeant Andy Greatorex, of Leeds District CID, said: “We understand that this incident will cause some concern for those who use the bus station and the wider community. Our investigation is in its early stages, but initial enquiries suggest that the victim and suspect are known to each other and that this was a targeted attack.

“I would urge anyone who was in the bus station around this time and witnessed any part of this incident, or anyone behaving suspiciously, to please contact Leeds District CID to assist us with our enquiries.”

What update have police given?

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed today (Friday) that no arrests have yet been made and that enquiries are ongoing. Police are still assessing CCTV footage at the bus station as part of their investigation.

The spokesperson said that the cordon at the station was lifted on Thursday afternoon.

What to do if you have information

