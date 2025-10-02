£1.5 million project at Leeds Bradford Airport to explore sustainable aviation fuel
Funded by the Department for Transport, the study will investigate producing “Power-to-Liquid” SAF, a fuel made using renewable electricity and captured carbon, at or near the airport.
Unlike biofuels, it does not rely on crops or waste and can be used in today’s aircraft without changes to engines or infrastructure, making it a key tool for decarbonising long-haul flights.
The research is being carried out under the NEXTGEN-SAF project, a collaboration between the University of Sheffield, Leeds Bradford Airport, and the University of Leeds, brought together with support from Leeds North West MP Katie White.
Over the next eight months, the study will explore how the fuel could be produced and deployed at scale from a Yorkshire base. A final report is due in 2026.
Katie White OBE said: “Leeds is built for this kind of innovation. We have the talent, the ambition, and a track record of turning green innovation into real-world impact. This funding is a crucial step towards making sustainable jet fuel a reality at Leeds Bradford.
“It’s about cutting emissions in one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise, and creating the skilled jobs and investment that come with it. I’m proud to see our region leading the way.”
The project has been welcomed by leading climate scientist Professor Piers Forster, former Chair of the Climate Change Committee, as well as Jet2 and Leeds Bradford Airport.
Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, added: “We’re incredibly proud that LBA will be working in partnership with the team at the University of Sheffield on this groundbreaking project. This initiative will strengthen our shared goal of accelerating the UK’s efforts to meet its net-zero emissions targets by 2050.
“Investment in decarbonising aviation will benefit not only our local community but also contribute to the broader national effort towards sustainable air travel and a greener future. We can’t wait to get started.”