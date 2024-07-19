Leeds Bradford Airport: 'Global IT outages' affecting services as airport issues warning to travellers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The airport have told travellers to “check with their airline” and to bring cash.
The statement said: “Due to ongoing global IT outages, some payment facilities and retail outlets within the airport are cash only at present.
“Our ATM’s within the terminal are currently out of service.
“We advise customers bring cash with you to make purchased in the terminal.”
It added: “Please check the status of your flight directly with your airline.”
According to The Guardian, the issue is linked to Microsoft via a cyber security firm named Crowdstrike, and is affecting airlines, railways and media outlets globally.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.