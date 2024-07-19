Leeds Bradford Airport: 'Global IT outages' affecting services as airport issues warning to travellers

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:27 BST
Leeds Bradford Airport has issued a warning as a “global IT outage” is causing disruption to services.

The airport have told travellers to “check with their airline” and to bring cash.

The statement said: “Due to ongoing global IT outages, some payment facilities and retail outlets within the airport are cash only at present.

A global IT outage is affecting services at Leeds Bradford Airport.A global IT outage is affecting services at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

“Our ATM’s within the terminal are currently out of service.

“We advise customers bring cash with you to make purchased in the terminal.”

It added: “Please check the status of your flight directly with your airline.”

According to The Guardian, the issue is linked to Microsoft via a cyber security firm named Crowdstrike, and is affecting airlines, railways and media outlets globally.

