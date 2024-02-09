Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LBA has seven car parking options in total: Meet and Greet, Short Stay, Mid Stay, Long Stay, Premium Short Stay, Mid Stay 2 and Pick Up and Drop Off.

Meet and Greet and Long Stay parking must be booked hours in advance of arrival and you can amend or cancel your bookings for free up to 24 hours before arrival for all car parks.

Here's everything you need to know for parking at Leeds Bradford Airport...

What are the prices in each car park?

Duration: Cars – Larger vehicles 9 seats or under – Larger vehicles 10 seats or over.

0-10 minutes: £6.00 – £12.00 – £15.00

10-20 minutes: £8.00 – £14.00 – £17.00

20-30 minutes: £11.00 – £17.00 – £20.00

30-60 minutes: £14.00 – £21.00 – £25.00

Each subsequent hour or part thereof: £14.00 – £21.00 – £25.00.

Duration: Price

0-60 minutes: £13.00

1-2 hours: £17.00

2-3 hours: £20.00

3-4 hours: £30.00

4 hours - up to 1 day: £69.00

2 days: £109.00

Each subsequent day or part thereof: £40.00 per day.

Duration: Price

Up to 1 day: £49.00

2 days: £69.00

3 days: £89.00

Each subsequent day or part thereof: £15.00 per day.

How can I pay on exit?

Car parks operate a ticketless system - a camera records vehicle entry and exit and an appropriate tariff is requested when you leave.

Payment can be made by cash or credit/debit card including Apple Pay. When paying in cash change will be given. Receipts are available on request at the exit.

What happens if my flight is delayed and I overstay?

LBA recognises that sometimes customers arrive back a little later than intended so allow a short grace period free of charge.

If you need longer, the car park barrier on exit will calculate the overstay price for you, so you can simply make payment on your way out.

What are the free pick up and drop off options?

You can park for up to one hour for free in LBA’s free parking zone that’s great for picking up and dropping off passengers.

Located 3-4 minutes’ walk from the terminal it is ideal for parking up and heading inside to meet arriving passengers.

Are there any vehicle height or width restrictions?

All LBA car parks have a width restriction of 2.4m except the Premium Short Stay car park which is 2.5m. A height restriction of 1.9m is in place in the Pick Up and Drop Off zone, Short Stay and Meet & Greet car parks.

Mid Stay and Long Stay car parks do not have a height restriction.

Can I take my blue badge on holiday with me?

If you need to retain your Blue Badge for your travels, please display a photocopy of the badge in your windscreen.

The disabled parking area is checked regularly and your car may be clamped or a fixed penalty fine issued if there is no sign of disabled parking entitlement.

Can I use an electric vehicle (EV) at Leeds Bradford Airport?

You can use an EV in all LBA car parks, for pre-booking customers this is at the standard rate bookable on the website. EV charging is not currently available on site however.