The 11 best and worst-rated car parks at Leeds Bradford Airport according to Expert Security UK
There has been a rise of cases across the UK where passengers have been shocked to return from holiday to find that their cars had been damaged, moved to other locations, or even driven around by the very individuals who were meant to be taking care of them.
Hoping to make airport travel a more stress-free experience, business security specialists Expert Security UK have uncovered the UK’s best and worst-rated airport car parks, rated entirely by verified user reviews from Feefo and Park BCP.
Rated 4.3 out of 5 overall, here are the 11 best and worst-rated car parking options at Leeds Bradford Airport...