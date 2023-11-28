Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 11 best and worst-rated car parks at Leeds Bradford Airport according to Expert Security UK

Trying to park under the stress of making your flight on time can be unbearable.
Published 28th Nov 2023

There has been a rise of cases across the UK where passengers have been shocked to return from holiday to find that their cars had been damaged, moved to other locations, or even driven around by the very individuals who were meant to be taking care of them.

Hoping to make airport travel a more stress-free experience, business security specialists Expert Security UK have uncovered the UK’s best and worst-rated airport car parks, rated entirely by verified user reviews from Feefo and Park BCP.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 overall, here are the 11 best and worst-rated car parking options at Leeds Bradford Airport...

1. Leeds Bradford Airport car parking options

Sentinel Park & Ride is rated 4.9 overall by both Skypark secure and Park BCP.

2. Sentinel Park & Ride

Sentinel Park & Ride is rated 4.9 overall by both Skypark secure and Park BCP. Photo: Google

Park2Travel Indoor is rated 4.7 and 4.3 overall by Skypark secure and Park BCP.

3. Park2Travel Indoor

Park2Travel Indoor is rated 4.7 and 4.3 overall by Skypark secure and Park BCP. Photo: Google

Park2Travel Outdoor is rated 4.6 overall by Skypark secure.

4. Park2Travel Outdoor

Park2Travel Outdoor is rated 4.6 overall by Skypark secure. Photo: Google

Leeds Bradford Airport Meet & Greet is rated 3.3 overall by Skypark secure.

5. Leeds Bradford Airport Meet & Greet

Leeds Bradford Airport Meet & Greet is rated 3.3 overall by Skypark secure. Photo: Google

LCS Meet & Greet is rated 4.8 overall by Skypark secure.

6. LCS Meet & Greet

LCS Meet & Greet is rated 4.8 overall by Skypark secure. Photo: Google

