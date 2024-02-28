Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday (February 26), Leeds City Council announced the opening of a new cycle track from Kirkstall Road to Wellington Street as the latest scheme in a £7.2 million package of walking and cycling improvements.

The Western Gateway scheme, which connects with existing cycling routes on the A65, Wellington Street and City Square, has been criticised by residents who claim the existing routes are not used well enough to justify the creation of more.

Leeds City Council announced the opening of a new cycle track. Picture: James Hardisty

Reacting via social media, Kad Khan said: "Do they even have some statistics on how much these lanes get used on a daily. Every time I drive past them they’re empty," while Caan Townend added: "A cycle track for people not to use."

Ken Grey said: "Hardly anyone uses the ones we have. Huge waste of money."

The improvements are part of a wider programme adding 2.71km of two-way cycle track, wider pavements and new safer crossings for people walking and cycling, including the newly completed Crown Point Bridge Gateway and improvements around Sovereign Street.

Despite widespread criticism, many praised the scheme which Leeds City Council hopes will encourage more drivers out of their cars and onto the bike lanes.

Johnny Northerner said: "Surely more people using cycle lanes on bicycles means fewer singularly occupied cars in the massive traffic queue you all get stuck in every single day? Not to mention the improved air quality."

The schemes are being delivered through the Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund programme, which aims to make it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport.