Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash on Dewsbury Road yesterday.

Officers received numerous reports from members of the public about a man on an e-bike being in collision with a vehicle on the A650 Dewsbury Road, Tingley, at around 8.10pm last night (October 29)

The incident is understood to have taken place between the Wide Lane roundabout and Tingley Interchange.

On arrival both the rider of the e-bike and the driver of the vehicle had left the scene. Officers are keen to speak to the victim who was involved.

Detective Inspector Nicola Morton-Wiltshire of Leeds CID said: “We are concerned for the welfare of the rider of the e-bike and would appeal for him to come forward so we can make sure they are safe and well.

“There were a lot of motorists in the area at the time, so I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. We are particularly keen to see any dash cam footage from vehicles travelling from White Rose to Tingley and on the M62 between junction 28 and 29 between 8pm and 8.20pm.”

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver of the vehicle, which is believed to be a black saloon-style vehicle and would have sustained damage in the collision. The vehicle made off onto the M62 going eastbound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or via the 101LiveChat online quoting log 1696 of October 29.

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.