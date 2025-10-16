'Dangerous' delivery bikes to be banned from Briggate as Leeds Council approve action

Delivery bikes are set to be banned from Briggate as part of a list of proposals approved by Leeds City Council.

Proposals for the Briggate Action Plan were approved at a meeting of the council’s executive board yesterday and include a package of measures aimed at addressing public concerns such as the estimated 1,100 bikes traveling up and down Briggate each day.

Listed among the key proposals, which are now set to go to public consultation, would require delivery riders to walk with (rather than ride) bicycles and e-bikes on the city centre’s pedestrianised shopping area, during pedestrianised hours.

It would also see an extension to the hours during which the area is pedestrianised, from the current hours of 10.30am-7pm to 10pm-8pm.

Proposals for the Briggate Action Plan were approved at a meeting of the council’s executive board yesterday. | Tony Johnson

Reacting to the news, one resident Kev O'leary-Steele said: “Well at least one bit of Leeds might be safe then.It puts you off going into town, especially with kids.” Avril Whiting added: “Good they dodge in and out so fast its dangerous.”

Suggesting the need for stronger rules, Christopher Day said: “Should be banned everywhere causing havoc on paths and roads. They go as fast as mopeds but don’t need tax and insurance, just plain wrong.” Other voiced that it was “about time,” they were banned.

Paul Michael Coates added: “What will it take for them to be banned altogether, either someone getting injured or killed by one of them.”

The busiest high street in the region, Briggate alone has a weekly footfall in excess of 250,000, which is measured by specialist cameras tracking pedestrian movement across the city centre. Alongside those huge numbers of people and shoppers, on an average day Briggate will see around 15 pedlars and an estimated 1,100 bikes.

These include the heavy bikes used by delivery drivers, some of which are capable of speeds of up to 45 mph, potentially representing a serious risk to pedestrian safety in the event of a collision.

It is hoped that the proposed new restrictions will reduce the risk of collisions and near misses within the pedestrianised area. As well as the new cycling restrictions, the council is also proposing to limit the operation of street pedlars on Briggate. Pedlars are defined as non-static or mobile street traders and are not licensed by the council.

Leeds City Council introduced dismount signage on Briggate and surrounding pedestrianised streets last year. | Tony Johnson

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s executive meeting, Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “Briggate in particular is one of the city’s retail crown jewels and we want to do all we can to ensure it remains an attractive, appealing and above all safe destination for the hundreds of thousands of shoppers who visit each year.

“These proposals are designed to be a starting point and an important opportunity to bring about some changes in the city centre in light of issues the public have raised with us.

“By setting the challenges out in this way and offering some potential solutions we hope to spark a wider, more detailed and ultimately beneficial conversation that will enhance the city centre for years to come.”

Among the proposals laid out as part of the Briggate Action Plan is the complete closure to traffic of ‘lower’ Albion Street between Boar Lane and Commercial Street. This street is already pedestrianised, but the pedestrianisation would be applied 24/7.

The action plan was put together following a survey last year, which saw visitors and shoppers highlight a number of issues including the high number of cyclists and pedlars currently operating in key pedestrianised areas.

A further consultation, details of which will be confirmed in due course, will now be carried out. The results will inform the Briggate Action Plan, which will be delivered between 2025 and 2027.