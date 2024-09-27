Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have criticised plans to create a speed camera lay-by on a key Leeds road.

The proposals would see the introduction of a police hard-standing area for the purposes of enforcing the speed limit along the A659 Harewood Road as it passes into and through Collingham.

The plans now face the criticism of locals, with some declaring it a “waste of money” for the cash-strapped council.

Taking to social media, Micheal Moran said: “I travel that road frequently and most users of that road stick to the speed limit. There is already 2 speed indicator devices that monitor motorists. Why waste the money on something that’s not required.”

Peter Townsend said: “Why not camera up unmarked cars or vans and drive round Leeds? You will be amazed at what you catch.”

While Maria Michelle Varley added: “People are just gonna slow right down to go past there until they know of a van is there or not, then speed right back up again.”

Funding is part of a wider agreement in April 2023, stating funds could be allocated for the introduction of hard standing in areas where the requirements had met thresholds for enhanced enforcement.

It comes as part of a wider commitment from Leeds City Council called Vision Zero Policy, which aims to eliminate road deaths and serious injury on city roads by 2040.

Some residents were more welcoming of the news, stating that only speeders needed to worry.

Reg Phillips said: “If you speed, you may get caught , you may then be fined. It is very simple, even simple people should understand.”

Dylan Brown said: “I approve. Obey laws based on safety research and you’ve nothing to worry about. Break them, and you deserve to be punished.”

Chris Mouky added: “If you don't speed there's nothing to worry about.”

Meetings were held on site with the Camera Partnership, West Yorkshire Police and the Traffic Engineering Manager to identify suitable and appropriate locations for a mobile enforcement vehicle to be deployed.

The chosen location was preferred as it provided the “best visibility to adequately enforce the speed limit change on entry to Collingham.”