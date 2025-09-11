Plans to build tram lines in Leeds and Bradford, and ensure special bus services can be integrated into the region’s Weaver Network, are to be progressed following a funding boost.

Regional decision-makers are set to approve £40 million for ongoing detailed planning and development work on mass transit, as well as a technical consultation on how cross-border and other special services, such as shuttle buses for sporting events and concerts, can run alongside franchised services in a single bus network.

Mass Transit and bus franchising represent two of the West Yorkshire Mayor’s biggest priorities, and will form a key part of an integrated Weaver Network connecting bus, tram and train services as well as walking and cycling routes.

Regional decision-makers are set to approve £40 million funding towards mass transit and bus franchising plans. | WYCA

At a full Combined Authority meeting on September 18, West Yorkshire council leaders will hear how the extra £40 million of funding would support key works to keep the mass transit project on track for spades in the ground by 2028.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “We are creating a transport system that works for everyone, making it easier for people across the region to access jobs, leisure and loved ones.

“The Weaver Network will deliver seamless and reliable connections – making sustainable travel the first choice in the region. By working together, we can build a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire that leaves no one behind.”

The work will include further technical and environmental assessments on phase one tram route options, as well as progressing the business case and preparing the plans to go before government decision-makers in the coming years. The scheme’s entry into the Government’s Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) is also expected soon, with a key assurance review scheduled for this month.

Work is also ongoing to introduce a fully-franchised, publicly-run bus service in three phases between April 2027 and October 2028, which will apply to services running solely in West Yorkshire.

Services that are not part of the franchised network, such as those that travel between West Yorkshire and other regions, will be able to run under permits issued to bus operators via the Combined Authority. This will allow other bus services to be better integrated into the West Yorkshire network to help benefit communities.

Members of the Combined Authority are expected to approve proposals to consult on the technicalities around how these permits will work. A report, set to go before the members, outlines expected service levels for round one of the franchised bus network.