A key motorway interchange near Leeds is set to close.

National Highways has confirmed that Lofthouse Interchange, located at junction 42 where the M1 meets the M62, is set to close this weekend.

The weekend closure of the southern part of the roundabout will run from 8pm on Friday, October 25 to 6am on Monday (October 28).

National Highways has confirmed that Lofthouse Interchange is set to close this weekend. | Google

Traffic wishing to go M62 west to M1 North will be diverted south to junction 41 where they will be able to join the M1.

Other exits on the roundabout will remain open although delays are to be expected.

Anyone uncertain if the closure will impact them is advised to contact National Highways on 03001 235000, just before they travel.

Their expert teams can then advise on any closures or if there are any unplanned incidents (collisions) etc, on their journey route.