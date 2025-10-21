E-scooter (Pic: doosenwhacker/Pixabay)

The riding of e-scooters could be formally allowed on public roads as part of a pilot scheme by Leeds City Council.

The council is set to apply to the government for a trial of allowing the electronic vehicles on highways around the city.

A council report said the use of scooters could cut car journeys and help ease traffic congestion.

It said: “In the UK, it is illegal to ride a privately-owned e-scooter on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes or parks.

“This is due to them being classified as motor vehicles, which would otherwise require insurance, tax and registration.”

Trials of e-scooter use were first launched in July 2020 by the Department for Transport (DfT).

Leeds expressed an interest that year, but retracted its application due to the “the complexity and scale of the work associated with the re-designation of cycle tracks.”

But increased use of the scooters could cut carbon emissions and help people get to work faster, the report said.

It said: “Typically, e-scooter riders report that 20 per cent of the trips they make replace a car journey.

“E-scooters provide a convenient, sustainable and fun transport mode to those looking to make short trips which may otherwise have been taken by car.”

A trial scheme would be expected to start from April next year, the council said.

Leeds, along with other councils, already operates an e-bike share scheme which has suffered from vandalism, the report said.

An e-scooter trial in Sunderland was ended in 2023 due to damage of vehicles.

But anti-social behaviour linked to the Leeds bike scheme had reduced since reaching a peak in 2024.T

he report said: “E-scooters are a more controllable and resilient vehicle type when compared with the e-bike, which saw the highest levels of vandalism in the bike share scheme.”

The news of the trial comes as 'dangerous' delivery bikes are set to be banned from Briggate after the council approved action.

Proposals for the Briggate Action Plan were approved at a meeting of the council’s executive board and include a package of measures aimed at addressing public concerns such as the estimated 1,100 bikes traveling up and down Briggate each day.

Listed among the key proposals, which are now set to go to public consultation, would require delivery riders to walk with (rather than ride) bicycles and e-bikes on the city centre’s pedestrianised shopping area, during pedestrianised hours.