Delivery bikes could be banned from Briggate as part of an action plan set to go before Leeds City Council this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals for the Briggate Action Plan will be considered at a City Council executive board meeting on Wednesday (October 15) and include a package of measures aimed at addressing public concerns such as the estimated 1,100 bikes traveling up and down Briggate each day.

The action plan, which includes an extension of pedestrianised hours, has been put together following a survey last year, which saw visitors and shoppers highlight a number of issues including the high number of cyclists and pedlars currently operating in key pedestrianised areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals for the Briggate Action Plan will be considered at a City Council executive board meeting on Wednesday. | Steve Riding

As well as the new cycling restrictions, the council is also proposing to limit the operation of street pedlars on Briggate. Pedlars are defined as non-static or mobile street traders and are not licensed by the council.

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “Briggate in particular is one of the city’s retail crown jewels and we want to do all we can to ensure it remains an attractive, appealing and above all safe destination for the hundreds of thousands of shoppers who visit each year.

“These proposals are designed to be a starting point and an important opportunity to bring about some changes in the city centre in light of issues the public have raised with us.”

Briggate alone has a weekly footfall in excess of 250,000, which is measured by specialist cameras tracking pedestrian movement across the city centre. Alongside those huge numbers of people and shoppers, on an average day Briggate will see around 15 pedlars and an estimated 1,100 bikes all occupying the same street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include the heavy bikes used by delivery drivers, some of which are capable of speeds of up to 45 mph, potentially representing a serious risk to pedestrian safety in the event of a collision.

It is hoped that extending pedestrian hours and requiring the dismounting of cycles will reduce the risk of collisions and near misses within the pedestrianised area. If approved, the results of the consultation will inform the Briggate Action Plan which will be delivered between 2025 and 2027.

The measures being proposed include:

A requirement to walk with (rather than ride) bicycles and e-bikes within the city centre’s pedestrianised shopping area during pedestrianised hours. As well as Briggate, this area includes Lands Lane, Commercial Street, Albion Place and lower Albion Street.

An extension to the hours during which this area is pedestrianised, from the current hours of 10.30am until 7pm to new hours of 10am until 8pm.

A prohibition of pedlars from defined areas within the pedestrianised area.