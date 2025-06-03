Wetherby Road: Woman seriously injured as driver spotted fleeing scene of crash near Roundhay Park in Leeds
The collision occurred at around 3.50am on Sunday morning (June 1) on Wetherby Road, Oakwood, Leeds, near to the rear car park of Roundhay Park.
It involved one vehicle, a silver Audi A1, which collided with a wall. The driver reportedly left the scene leaving behind a seriously injured passenger.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver, who is understood to be male, was witnessed running away from the scene leaving a female passenger behind.
“The passenger was taken to hospital where she is continuing to receive treatment for serious injuries.
“Enquiries have been made with the person who is recorded as the registered keeper of the vehicle but at this time the identity of the driver has not been confirmed.”
Police believe that the driver of the vehicle may also have been injured in the collision.
Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information about the male involved is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting 13250306582.