The 15 biggest cities in England by population and where Leeds is ranked

Leeds is our home but based on population alone where does it rank alongside the biggest cities in England?
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Nov 2023, 18:50 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 18:51 GMT

According to information gathered by data site Statista, the population of England was 56.5 million people in 2021, compared with 53.1 million people ten years earlier in 2011. This means the population of England has grown by approximately ten million people since 1971 .

As far as cities go, it won’t be a surprise to anyone that in terms of population size, London is still by far the UK’s largest cities. The capital city of both England and the United Kingdom, London is home to approximately 10 million people.

But for those living outside the hustle and bustle of Britain’s capital where do the rest of us lie? These are the latest population figures as gathered by Statista in 2020.

1. 15 biggest cities in England by population

These are the latest population figures as gathered by Statista in 2020. Photo: NW/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly London is the biggest city in England with a population of 9,304,016.

2. London

Unsurprisingly London is the biggest city in England with a population of 9,304,016. Photo: Adobe Stock

Manchester is the second biggest city in England with a population of 2,730,076.

3. Manchester

Manchester is the second biggest city in England with a population of 2,730,076. Photo: Getty Images

Birmingham is the third biggest city in England with a population of 2,607,437.

4. Birmingham

Birmingham is the third biggest city in England with a population of 2,607,437. Photo: Getty Images

Leeds is the fourth biggest city in England with a population of 1,889,095.

5. Leeds

Leeds is the fourth biggest city in England with a population of 1,889,095. Photo: Simon Hulme

The combined population of Southampton and Portsmouth makes them the fifth biggest city in England with a population of 927,916.

6. Southampton / Portsmouth

The combined population of Southampton and Portsmouth makes them the fifth biggest city in England with a population of 927,916. Photo: Getty Images

