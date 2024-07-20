Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New proposals have been unveiled to improve a key street in west Leeds.

The £2.91m proposals aim to reduce bus delays on Armley Town Street while improving the environment for visitors and shoppers with wider pavements, planting and landscaping and more crossing points.

The scheme is part of Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s successful bid of £7.9million from Active Travel England’s Active Travel Fund Tranche 4.

Additional pedestrian crossings and wider pavements aim to make it easier and safer for people to walk and wheel around, while the relocation and upgrading of bus shelters will provide a better waiting environment for bus passengers.

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “Armley Town Street is a great local high street, and a central hub for local residents in the area.

“We want to expand upon this by transforming its look and feel whilst improving journeys for people on a bus, on foot or on a bike by making them quicker, safer and more accessible.

“By reducing congestion and general traffic on the street, we can create a better space to enjoy, shop and spend time in. If you have a connection to Armley Town Street we want to hear from you, so please feedback on the plans so we can take your views on board as we develop them.”

There will be a reduction of on-street parking spaces on Armley Town Street to facilitate the plans, however nearby short-stay parking is available at Armley Leisure Centre and Home Bargains (previously Wilko) car park with a 2-3 minute walk to Town Street from these locations.

The bus-only section of Armley Town Street aims to reduce delays by moving motor vehicle traffic from Armley Town Street to the main roads of A647 Stanningley Road and Tong Road, providing a much larger area of Town Street for shoppers, local markets and events.

People are being asked to share their views on the proposals. The plans include:

Four new pedestrian crossing points, two located on Armley Town Street, one on Carr Crofts and one on Wesley Road, to improve safety

Wider pavements to facilitate pedestrians and shoppers

New cycling and walking links from surrounding streets

Making Armley Town Street from Theaker Lane to Wesley Road a bus-only section that can also be used by taxis, emergency vehicles and cyclists

New trees and landscaping, including rain gardens that help to remove surface water run-off

Better bus waiting areas, with upgraded bus stops

New pick-up/drop-off short stay parking on Theaker Lane, Stocks Hill and Crab Lane suitable for private hire taxis

Two road closures on Wesley Road and Theaker Lane to prevent motor vehicles taking shortcuts through residential streets

A reduction of speed from 30 to 20mph along Armley Town Street

Seven disabled parking spaces relocated and additional loading bays