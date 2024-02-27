Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teams carrying out excavation work near to Apperley Bridge train station made the dramatic discovery this morning (Tuesday, February 27) and all services between Leeds and Shipley were cancelled.

A 100m cordon was immediately put in place around the scene as emergency services and members of the British Army's bomb disposal unit were dispatched.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police were called to Apperley Bridge Railway Station just before 9.30am today to reports of an unexploded ordinance found near the station during excavation work taking place.

"A 100m cordon was put in place around the scene and police and ambulance crews were present to ensure the safety of those in the area.

The British Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EDO) unit attended the location and confirmed the ordinance was a "solid metal shell and poses no threat to the public".

The cordon was removed at around 12.30pm and road diversions along the A658 Harrogate Road and train cancellations were lifted.