12 photos as dramatic discovery of wartime bomb in Apperley Bridge causes chaos for trains leaving Leeds

Railway users leaving Leeds were faced with major disruption this morning following the discovery of a wartime bomb by the trainline.

By Charles Gray
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:56 GMT

Teams carrying out excavation work near to Apperley Bridge train station in the Bradford district made the dramatic discovery this morning (Tuesday) and all services between Leeds and Shipley were cancelled.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police were called to Apperley Bridge Railway Station just before 9.30am today (February 27) to reports of an unexploded ordinance found near the station during excavation work taking place."

A 100m cordon was put in place around the scene and police and ambulance crews were present to "ensure the safety of those in the area".

British Transport Police said that a Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the British Army "and confirmed the ordinance is a solid metal shell (that) poses no threat to the public".

The cordon was lifted at around 12.30pm.

The below gallery features a selection of pictures from the scene.

1. Photos from the scene

2. Police called

3. Excavation work

4. Apperley Bridge

5. Network Rail

6. Police close Apperley Lane by Wodhouse Grove School and Apperley Bridge Railway Station and rail services cancelled after what is thought to be a bomb was discovered in the area during excavation works. 27th February 2024

