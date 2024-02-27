Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Apperley Bridge: Severe travel disruption as 'wartime bomb' found between Leeds and Bradford

Trains have been cancelled between Leeds and Bradford after a "wartime bomb" was found near a railway line.
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:27 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 12:29 GMT
Major disruption is being faced on Northern services today (Tuesday) and all lines between Leeds and Shipley have been cancelled while the incident is dealt with.

The object has been found near the railway line at Apperley Bridge and roads around it have been closed off.

A statement on Northern Rail's website says: "Due to a wartime bomb near the railway between Leeds and Shipley all lines are blocked."

Disruption is expected into this afternoon.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Severe disruption between Leeds and Bradford after wartime bomb found

Key Events

12:37 GMT

Cordon removed

The cordon that was in place has now been removed, with police, ambulance crews and teams from Network Rail all beginning to leave the scene.

12:32 GMT

Work taking place by railway line

A resident who lives near to Apperley Bridge train station told the YEP that excavation work has been taking place near to the railway line and there has been "a lot of digging over the last few days'.

12:29 GMT

Photos from the scene

Our photographer has sent the below photos from the scene:

Police have been at the scene near Apperley Bridge. Photo: Tony GardnerPolice have been at the scene near Apperley Bridge. Photo: Tony Gardner
Police have been at the scene near Apperley Bridge. Photo: Tony Gardner
Emergency crews have been at the scene in Apperley Bridge since Tuesday morning.Emergency crews have been at the scene in Apperley Bridge since Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews have been at the scene in Apperley Bridge since Tuesday morning.
The incident has caused major disruption for trains leaving Leeds. The incident has caused major disruption for trains leaving Leeds.
The incident has caused major disruption for trains leaving Leeds.
12:04 GMT

Bomb found during 'excavation work'

British Transport Police have released the below statement:

British Transport Police were called to Apperley Bridge Railway Station just before 9.30am today (27 February) to reports of an unexploded ordinance found near the station during excavation work taking place.

Currently a 100m cordon is in place as a precaution and officers are working with West Yorkshire Police and the ambulance service to ensure the safety of those in the area.

11:54 GMT

Disruption expected into this afternoon

Northern Rail has said that disruption is expected until 2.45pm today (Tuesday).

11:49 GMT

Road closures in place

West Yorkshire Police has provided the below update as emergency crews deal with this incident:

11:47 GMT

Services cancelled or delayed

Northern Rail has said that train services are currently unable to run between Leeds and Bradford Forster Square, Leeds and Shipley and Leeds and Skipton/Carlisle/Morecambe (in both directions).

11:30 GMT

What we know

All trains between Leeds and Shipley have been cancelled after a wartime bomb was discovered near the railway line at Apperley Bridge.

