Apperley Bridge: Severe travel disruption as 'wartime bomb' found between Leeds and Bradford
Major disruption is being faced on Northern services today (Tuesday) and all lines between Leeds and Shipley have been cancelled while the incident is dealt with.
The object has been found near the railway line at Apperley Bridge and roads around it have been closed off.
A statement on Northern Rail's website says: "Due to a wartime bomb near the railway between Leeds and Shipley all lines are blocked."
Severe disruption between Leeds and Bradford after wartime bomb found
Key Events
Cordon removed
The cordon that was in place has now been removed, with police, ambulance crews and teams from Network Rail all beginning to leave the scene.
Work taking place by railway line
A resident who lives near to Apperley Bridge train station told the YEP that excavation work has been taking place near to the railway line and there has been "a lot of digging over the last few days'.
Photos from the scene
Our photographer has sent the below photos from the scene:
Bomb found during 'excavation work'
British Transport Police have released the below statement:
British Transport Police were called to Apperley Bridge Railway Station just before 9.30am today (27 February) to reports of an unexploded ordinance found near the station during excavation work taking place.
Currently a 100m cordon is in place as a precaution and officers are working with West Yorkshire Police and the ambulance service to ensure the safety of those in the area.
Disruption expected into this afternoon
Northern Rail has said that disruption is expected until 2.45pm today (Tuesday).
Road closures in place
West Yorkshire Police has provided the below update as emergency crews deal with this incident:
Services cancelled or delayed
Northern Rail has said that train services are currently unable to run between Leeds and Bradford Forster Square, Leeds and Shipley and Leeds and Skipton/Carlisle/Morecambe (in both directions).
What we know
All trains between Leeds and Shipley have been cancelled after a wartime bomb was discovered near the railway line at Apperley Bridge.