Amberton Road Gipton: Leeds Council to introduce speed humps to enforce 20mph limit
Traffic calming will be introduced on part of Amberton Road in Gipton to help enforce a 20mph speed limit.
Leeds City Council held a four-week public consultation on the measures, required as part of planning permission for a nearby building project.
A council report said: “Residents directly affected by the proposed changes were consulted by letter, with 147 letters dispatched on August 8.
“Comments were reviewed and where possible the design was adjusted to reflect these.”
The report said ward councillors were consulted and strongly supported the scheme.
Two objections to the project were received and over-ruled by highways bosses, the council said.
One said slowing and speeding up caused by speed humps could lead to increased fuel consumption for motorists.
But the report said: “By reducing average traffic speeds with the traffic calming proposed, we can significantly decrease the amount of time vehicles spend idling, which is a major contributor to emissions.”
The council also rejected concerns over noise from the speed humps and worries they would slow down emergency vehicles.
The report said: “Emergency services have been consulted throughout the development of the scheme and have not objected to the proposal.”
Transport bosses at the West Yorkshire Combined Authority were also consulted and raised no objections.
The traffic calming measures are expected to be in place by the end of March.
