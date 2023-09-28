Gipton’s Amberton Garth was the road were no-one wanted to live in. Boarded-up houses and dumped rubbish brought into stark focus issues of poverty and a two speed city economy where the have nots where left behind. This photo is one of 21 charting a decade in the life of the community and its residents. Shops, landmarks and stories making the news headlines during the 1990s are all featured in the gallery using photos from the YEP archive. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia