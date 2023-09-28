21 thought-provoking photos take you back to Gipton in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 14:57 BST
It was the city suburb which in the 1990s boasted a road dubbed 'the street of shame'.

Gipton’s Amberton Garth was the road were no-one wanted to live in. Boarded-up houses and dumped rubbish brought into stark focus issues of poverty and a two speed city economy where the have nots where left behind. This photo is one of 21 charting a decade in the life of the community and its residents. Shops, landmarks and stories making the news headlines during the 1990s are all featured in the gallery using photos from the YEP archive. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A road that was dubbed 'the street of shame' was given the Brookside treatment. Amberton Garth was said in 1992 to be the street that no-one - not even the homeless - wanted to live in.

1. Gipton in the 1990s

A road that was dubbed 'the street of shame' was given the Brookside treatment. Amberton Garth was said in 1992 to be the street that no-one - not even the homeless - wanted to live in. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Does this street scene look familiar? South Farm Road pictured in July 1992.

2. Gipton in the 1990s

Does this street scene look familiar? South Farm Road pictured in July 1992. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
These eyesore flats on Wykebeck Valley Road were dubbed a 'death trap' by neighbours who feared someone could be killed if immediate action was taken to board them up. Pictured in June 1990.

3. Gipton in the 1990s

These eyesore flats on Wykebeck Valley Road were dubbed a 'death trap' by neighbours who feared someone could be killed if immediate action was taken to board them up. Pictured in June 1990. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Gipton WMC who played in Division 2 of the West Yorkshire League pictued in December 1995. Back row, from left, are Phil Hart (manager), Adrian Grace, Neil Kershaw, Larry Claxton, Paul Greenall, Mark Walton, Rod Christopher, Jason Pears and Ian Jordan (secretary). Front row, from left, are Ian Plunkett, Darren Bennett, Ian Wardle, Tony Mahony and Wesley Freeman.

4. Gipton in the 1990s

Gipton WMC who played in Division 2 of the West Yorkshire League pictued in December 1995. Back row, from left, are Phil Hart (manager), Adrian Grace, Neil Kershaw, Larry Claxton, Paul Greenall, Mark Walton, Rod Christopher, Jason Pears and Ian Jordan (secretary). Front row, from left, are Ian Plunkett, Darren Bennett, Ian Wardle, Tony Mahony and Wesley Freeman. Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
DVLA Inspectors Ian Dyda, left, and Peter Shanahan check cars on Coldcotes Drive in April 1999.

5. Gipton in the 1990s

DVLA Inspectors Ian Dyda, left, and Peter Shanahan check cars on Coldcotes Drive in April 1999. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
A mum and her two young children make their way down Coldcotes Crescent in July 1992.

6. Gipton in the 1990s

A mum and her two young children make their way down Coldcotes Crescent in July 1992. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GiptonLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice