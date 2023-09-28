Gipton’s Amberton Garth was the road were no-one wanted to live in. Boarded-up houses and dumped rubbish brought into stark focus issues of poverty and a two speed city economy where the have nots where left behind. This photo is one of 21 charting a decade in the life of the community and its residents. Shops, landmarks and stories making the news headlines during the 1990s are all featured in the gallery using photos from the YEP archive. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
A road that was dubbed 'the street of shame' was given the Brookside treatment. Amberton Garth was said in 1992 to be the street that no-one - not even the homeless - wanted to live in. Photo: YPN
Does this street scene look familiar? South Farm Road pictured in July 1992. Photo: YPN
These eyesore flats on Wykebeck Valley Road were dubbed a 'death trap' by neighbours who feared someone could be killed if immediate action was taken to board them up. Pictured in June 1990. Photo: YPN
Gipton WMC who played in Division 2 of the West Yorkshire League pictued in December 1995. Back row, from left, are Phil Hart (manager), Adrian Grace, Neil Kershaw, Larry Claxton, Paul Greenall, Mark Walton, Rod Christopher, Jason Pears and Ian Jordan (secretary). Front row, from left, are Ian Plunkett, Darren Bennett, Ian Wardle, Tony Mahony and Wesley Freeman. Photo: Peter Thacker
DVLA Inspectors Ian Dyda, left, and Peter Shanahan check cars on Coldcotes Drive in April 1999. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
A mum and her two young children make their way down Coldcotes Crescent in July 1992. Photo: YPN