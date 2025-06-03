A major junction in northeast Leeds is set for a revamp after plans to introduce a new bus lane were given the green light.

Leeds City Council will press ahead with roadworks at the junction of Seacroft Avenue and the A64 York Road, following planning approval on May 28.

The scheme forms part of the wider A64 Bus Priority Improvement Scheme and aims to ease congestion and boost bus reliability along the busy corridor.

Work at a busy Leeds junction can go ahead after plans were approved. | Google

Work will include widening the current highway boundary into a landscaped area to the north of Seacroft Avenue. A new right-turn lane, reserved for buses only, will be created for vehicles exiting Seacroft Avenue onto York Road.

As well as the new bus lane, the project will see upgrades to traffic signals and crossings, realignment of existing traffic islands, and fresh road markings. A totem advertising sign located nearby will also be moved to make way for the changes.

In a design statement, the council said: “The wider A64 Bus Priority Improvement Scheme seeks to improve connectivity, support the public transport infrastructure and relieve the current levels of traffic congestion along the A64 corridor.

“The proposed works at Seacroft Avenue will provide a priority lane for buses turning right out of Seacroft Avenue onto the A64 York Road. This will encourage a more reliable free flow of buses at the junction and reduce the incidence of waiting for both buses and other road users.”

A planning officer recommended the application be approved, noting that no concerns had been raised regarding highways or pedestrian safety.