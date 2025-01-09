Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The second phase of a bus improvement scheme in Leeds could see the demolition of a local footbridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council, in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is inviting feedback on proposals to improve bus, walking, wheeling and cycling journeys along the A64, between Marsh Lane and Stanks Lane North.

The A64 is a critical radial route in Leeds, carrying significant volumes of local and long-distance traffic, while supporting a high-frequency bus service with approximately 30 buses per hour in each direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council is inviting feedback on proposals to improve bus, walking, wheeling and cycling journeys along the A64. | Submits

Plans to improve the route by creating a modern busway, include the possible demolition of Shaftesbury Footbridge, in favour of creating new crossing facilities for cyclists and pedestrians, while upgrading existing traffic signals.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council, said: “This phase of the A64 improvements is a major step toward delivering a transport system that prioritises efficient bus travel while also ensuring safe, accessible routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We want these changes to reflect the needs of everyone in the community, so I encourage all residents to take part in the consultation and help shape the final plans.”

The current infrastructure along the A64 “struggles to meet demand”, leading to regular congestion and delays, particularly during peak times. Without intervention, these challenges are expected to worsen due to projected growth and planned developments in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that these upgrades will help to reduce congestion and travel times along the route, as well as contributing to improved air quality and aligning with the Council’s environmental goals.

The scheme is being funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and forms part of a major programme of investment that aims to deliver new transport infrastructure in West Yorkshire. Phase One of proposals got underway in July 2024.

Phase Two proposals include:

Replacing the guided busway with segregated bus lanes that all buses can use, improving capacity and accessibility.

Upgrading traffic signals to prioritise buses and pedestrians, reducing delays and supporting quicker journeys.

Demolishing Shaftesbury Footbridge to install signalised pedestrian and cycling crossings for safer, more accessible travel by foot or bike.

Enhancing walking, wheeling, and cycling infrastructure, including additional crossings to make active travel safer and more appealing.

In-person drop-in events:

Monday January 13, 4.30pm-7pm at The Old Fire Station (café), Gipton Approach, Gipton, Leeds, LS9 6NL

Tuesday, January 21, 10am-1pm at St Philip’s Church Hall, 86 Osmondthorpe Lane, Leeds, LS9 9EF