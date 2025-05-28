Dramatic footage shows the moment a “rude and abusive” man from Leeds was brought to a sudden stop on a major road - after racing at speeds of over 100mph, crossing double white lines and heading in the direction of oncoming traffic during a police chase.

Kenan Joseph smashed into a number of vehicles as he hurtled along the A64 near Bilbrough Top, but was eventually arrested when police deployed a stinger on the A19 near Easingwold.

The 23-year-old, previously of Harehills, has since been jailed over the incident that took place on April 25. During his arrest, police said he claimed that he “did not care that he put other road users in danger”.

Joseph was spotted by cops on the busy stretch last month as officers indicated for him to pull over - but he failed to stop and drove off at high speed.

Arresting officer PC Scott Sharlotte of North Yorkshire Police’s Specialist Operations Unit, said: “On his arrest Joseph was rude and abusive and said he did not care that he put other road users in danger.

“Now that he is in prison, he has time to reflect on that and should think himself lucky that the most serious charge he faced was for dangerous driving and nothing more catastrophic.

“We will not tolerate such driving and will use all of our specialist skills and equipment to deny criminals and dangerous drivers the use of the road.”

Joseph pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without insurance and possessing cannabis. He was jailed for 16 months at York Crown Court on Friday (May 23).

He was also banned from driving for three years and eight months, ordered to take an extended driving test before he can get his licence back, and told he must pay compensation of £1,340.