A1(M) Leeds: 'Walking wounded' as horror crash shuts motorway - everything we know so far

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 16:10 BST
There have been reports of “walking wounded” after a horror crash on a motorway near Leeds.

Police were called to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A1(M) near Leeds.

The road was closed in both directions. Here’s everything we know so far...

Police were called to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A1(M) near Leeds. | Motorway Cameras

What happened?

Traffic was stopped in both directions on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire due to a serious three car collision.

All emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, attended the scene.

Where and when did this happen?

Emergency services were called at 12.36pm this afternoon (Thursday, August 29) to reports of the crash.

Traffic on the A1(M) was stopped in both directions between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge).

How many have been injured?

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed that three people were said to have sustained serious injuries in the crash.

A number of others were also reported to be “walking wounded.”

What closures remain in place?

The A1 southbound remains closed between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge) and is expected to be for some time.

The northbound carriageway re-opened as of 2.45pm.

What diversions are in place?

Southbound traffic is being diverted via the solid square diversion symbol:

  • Exit the A1M at J41 and proceed onto the M62 eastbound for approx. 2 miles
  • Exit the M62 at J33 and at the roundabout, proceed onto the A1 southbound
  • Re-join the A1M
