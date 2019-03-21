Touching floral tributes to Leeds rough sleeper Sasha left outside House of Fraser

A makeshift memorial has been set up at the place a woman was found dead earlier this month.

A basket full of flowers and messages to Sasha - also known on the streets as Tasha - has been put in the doorway of House of Fraser.

Floral tributes to rough sleeper Sasha.

Sasha, a rough sleeper, was found dead sometime after 6am on Thursday, March 7. She was described by a friend as a ‘kind, big-hearted woman’.

The coroner is currently investigating.

-> ‘A kind, big-hearted woman’: Tributes paid to Tasha, homeless woman found dead in Briggate Leeds

A message left by Alex Bird read: “I can’t believe this has happened. I don’t understand babe, why you?

Sasha's body was found outside House of Fraser in Briggate.

“You’re a star and had so much going for you. This has hurt me in ways I can’t understand but I smile knowing you’re partying with the angels in heaven.

“Sasha, you will always have a place in my heart, girl. All my love - massive hugs, kisses and cuddles.”

Marie wrote: “You will be sadly missed by everyone, by your friends and family. Love you lots, miss you loads.”

It emerged that Sasha did have a council house tenancy and was receiving ongoing support from Leeds City Council.

-> Homeless woman who died on Briggate had been given a tenancy by Leeds Council

Friends said Sasha struggled with the isolation of living away from people she knew.

Another note left by Tony and Damo read: “RIP Sasha. Gone too soon but never forgotten. We may not have been able to make you go home but now I wish you had love!

“We will miss you a lot but you will always be in our hearts and minds. All our love.”

Sara and Martyn wrote: “Sasha, you’ll always be missed”, while Louise and Juniour wrote: “You’re in a better place now love.”

Cllr Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s Executive Member for Communities said at the time:

“In this case, Leeds City Council and other agencies have continually engaged with and supported this individual over a number of years.

“She had an active council house tenancy and was receiving ongoing support.

“We can’t force people to take up support but we are working hard to better understand why people choose not to access the support available which includes complex challenges such as addiction, mental health and social care needs.

“Within the last 12 months we have introduced our Street Support Team initiative and our Housing First policy to support and safeguard all those who choose to rough sleep, beg or are homeless in our city.

“We work with a broad range of people and organisations across the city to put in place the most appropriate support and intervention.

“Rough sleeping and homelessness reflects the diversity of people in our city. This includes factors such as gender, ethnicity, disability and more, and consequently we know we need to deal with people as individuals whose specific issues need to be properly understood and addressed.”